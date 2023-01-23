Downtown San Diego

Man in Custody After Downtown San Diego Stabbing Spree: SDPD

At least one victim was hospitalized after the attacks near State Street and Broadway

By Eric S. Page and Audra Stafford

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego police took a man into custody early on Monday, accused of attacking at least two people.,

The stabbings occurred in a relatively short period of time — around 5 a.m. — and in a relatively small area, in the vicinity of State Street near Broadway and C Street, according to San Diego police Lt. Brian Avera.

Several hours later, police still had the area cordoned off.

At least one of the victims was seriously injured and was brought to a local hospital for surgery. There is no word yet on their condition.

A woman told NBC 7 that, as she was heading east on C Street, she saw a man she believed to be homeless acting erratically as she was heading east on C Street, away from the 7-Eleven. The man approached a painter working in the area, the woman said, said something to him, and then pulled a knife on the painter. The worker was not physically harmed, however, the woman added. She said the homeless man also stole someone’s backpack but was not sure if that person was stabbed.

Investigators said there were no additional suspects involved.

Downtown San Diego
