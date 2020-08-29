Chula Vista

Man in Critical Condition After Found in Crashed Car Suffering from Bullet Wound: CVPD

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A man is in a hospital in critical condition after police say they found him in a crashed car suffering from a gunshot wound in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista Police responded to a report of a single-car crash on E Street at the Interstate 5 southbound on-ramp at around 1:44 a.m. Saturday. Once officers arrived at the scene they found the driver suffering from traumatic injuries and had to use special tools to remove the driver from the vehicle with help from the fire department, Lt. Dan Peak said.

During the investigation, the driver was found to have injuries consistent with a bullet wound, Peak said. The driver has been identified as a man in his 20s currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 263 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. It's also unclear if the driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

Police are investigating the incident.

CVPD is asking those who may have information regarding this incident to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaChula Vista Police Department
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us