Man Identified in Deadly Stabbing in North Park: SDPD

San Diego police have identified a man who was stabbed to death Saturday in North Park.

Police identified the man as Nikko Guardado, 23, Wednesday.

Guardado was found covered in blood from an apparent stab wound after police pulled over his car for speeding at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Texas Street in North Park. Guardado was transported to a local hospital by first responders but he died from his injuries, San Diego police said.

Homicide Detectives were called to the scene. After a preliminary investigation, police said it appeared the suspect stabbed Guardado at least once in an alley near 3600 Bancroft St around 3:45 p.m.

Police arrested the suspected believed to be involved in the deadly stabbing. Alberto Barraza, 32, was arrested on one count of murder Sunday at his home on Bancroft Street in the North Park Area.

Barraza is expected in court on Wednesday.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing. The investigation closed down the major intersection for several hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.