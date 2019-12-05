Man Hurt After 3 Masked Burglars Break Into El Cajon Home: SDSO

By NBC 7 Staff

A man was sent to the hospital after being assaulted by three masked intruders in his El Cajon home Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. 

The men were wearing ski masks and all-black clothing when they entered the home near the intersection of N. 1st Street and Greenfield Drive just before 9 a.m. 

A woman and her adult son were home and got into an altercation with the intruders, the SDSO said. The son was hurt but the nature of his injuries was not clear. 

The burglars took a laptop and some other valuables before taking off in a car.

As of Wednesay night, the suspects had not been located and only a vague description was available. The men were described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. 

SDSO was investigating whether the incident was random or whether the suspects may have known the victims prior to the break-in. 

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

