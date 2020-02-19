Vista

Man Hospitalized After Incident With SDSO During Arrest in Vista

The man was placed into the back of an ambulance for transport to a local hospital but while en route, he went into medical distress

By Christina Bravo

Homicide detectives are investigating an incident in Vista involving a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy and what was described as an erratic man that sent the latter to the hospital on Tuesday.

The man, who has not yet been identified, lost consciousness while being placed under arrest at the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Eucalyptus Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He then went into medical distress while being transported to the hospital, SDSO said.

His prognosis as of Wednesday was unclear.

The incident occurred after witnesses called 911 to report that a man was acting strangely -- possibly under the influence of drugs -- and running into traffic just east of the Vista Village, according to SDSO.

An SDSO deputy responded and attempted to place the man under arrest, but he resisted and a struggle ensued.

At one point, the man lost consciousness. SDSO said the deputy used the moment to get handcuffs on the unresponsive man. Moments later, he regained consciousness.

When other deputies arrived, the man began to kick at the officials, SDSO said. None were injured.

Eventually, the man was placed into the back of an ambulance for transport to a local hospital but while en route, the man went into medical distress, the sheriff's department said.

Medics were able to stabilize the man, but his condition was not known as of Wednesday.

The SDSO homicide unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

