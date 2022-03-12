Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in Vista

A man was hospitalized after being shot several times outside a Vista apartment complex, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday to a call of a shooting in the parking lot on Postal Way, according to sheriff's Sgt. Nanette McMasters.

Upon arrival, deputies started life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, the sergeant said.

Further information was not immediately released and an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.