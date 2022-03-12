shooting

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in Vista

Further information was not immediately released and an investigation was ongoing

By City News Service

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC 10

A man was hospitalized after being shot several times outside a Vista apartment complex, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday to a call of a shooting in the parking lot on Postal Way, according to sheriff's Sgt. Nanette McMasters.

Upon arrival, deputies started life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, the sergeant said.

Further information was not immediately released and an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

shootingVista
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us