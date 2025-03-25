Man holding pistol is shot during police standoff in Scripps Ranch

A man who was holding a pistol in a Scripps Ranch neighborhood, prompting a large police presence on Tuesday, was apparently shot after a standoff.

The man, wearing what appears to be a T-shirt and jeans, stood barefoot at the end of a cul-de-sac at Angelique Street and Avonette Court for quite some time, wearing some sort of headphones or earmuffs.

SkyRanger 7 flew above the neighborhood of large residential homes during the standoff, sending back video of a half-dozen patrol cars, including what appeared to be an armored SWAT vehicle.

At one point in the standoff, the man could be seen pointing the weapon, but it was not clear at what or whom. A short time later, he was on the ground, apparently shot, a pool of blood around him.

San Diego police Lt. Daniel Meyer described the incident to NBC 7 as an "officer-involved shooting," but did not offer any other details.

NBC 7 spoke with neighbors who said this shooting reminded them of another involving that injured sports anchor Kyle Kraska, which also happened in the Scipps Ranch neighborhood.

"I pulled up next to it [the scene], took some photos, and called police, and now my truck is in the middle of the crime scene," Micheal said. "It brings me back to the Kyle Kraska shooting, which happened around the corner, which was 5 years ago or so."

