Man Hit, Killed Crossing Street in Escondido

A man died after being hit by a car in Escondido on Monday.

Escondido Police Department responded to reports of a seriously injured pedestrian at Washington Avenue and Grape Street in Escondido around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The incident was not a hit-and-run.

Officers found a 49-year-old man unconscious in the roadway, police said. It was determined the man was crossing north on Washington Avenue when he was hit by a 2007 Kia Spectra headed eastbound on Washington Avenue.

The man was transported to Palomar Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The driver, a 49-year-old Escondido resident, was not injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, Escondido Police said. Neither the suspect nor the driver have been identified.