Escondido

Man Hit, Killed Crossing Street in Escondido

By Sophia McCullough

NBC 7

A man died after being hit by a car in Escondido on Monday.

Escondido Police Department responded to reports of a seriously injured pedestrian at Washington Avenue and Grape Street in Escondido around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The incident was not a hit-and-run.

Officers found a 49-year-old man unconscious in the roadway, police said. It was determined the man was crossing north on Washington Avenue when he was hit by a 2007 Kia Spectra headed eastbound on Washington Avenue.

Local

POLICE 4 mins ago

Thank You/Open House at SDPD Mid-City Division

Iran Jan 12

College to Honor San Diego Student Killed in Ukrainian Jetliner Crash

The man was transported to Palomar Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The driver, a 49-year-old Escondido resident, was not injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, Escondido Police said. Neither the suspect nor the driver have been identified.

This article tagged under:

Escondido
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us