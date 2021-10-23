San Diego Police Department

Man Hit and Killed by Car on Chollas Parkway, Driver Flees

According to police, the pedestrian "was seen walking in and out of the roadway,'' when he was hit by a car traveling northbound on Chollas Parkway

By City News Service

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

A 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Diego Sunday night.

The crash happened at 8:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chollas Parkway,
said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

According to Heims, the pedestrian "was seen walking in and out of the roadway,'' and the unidentified car was traveling northbound on Chollas Parkway when it hit the man. The driver of the car fled the scene, Heims said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was
withheld pending notification of relatives.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

No other information was immediately available.

