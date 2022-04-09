Man Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Slashing Ex-Girlfriend With Kitchen Knife

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and slashed her neck with a kitchen knife, sheriff's officials said.

Juan Juarez arrived unannounced to his ex-girlfriend's residence near North Citrus Avenue and Nevada Avenue at 5:50 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. S. Payman of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Juarez broke through the window, entered the residence and tried to take his ex-girlfriend out of the home by grabbing her arms and dragging her toward the door, the sergeant said.

"As deputies arrived, Juarez grabbed a 12'' kitchen knife, held it to his ex-girlfriend's neck, and told her he was going to kill her,'' Payman said. Deputies convinced the suspect to release his ex-girlfriend, the sergeant said. The woman suffered a two-inch laceration to her neck.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies say they saw Juarez hold a knife to his own throat and stomach, but they continued to speak with him.

"Juarez was taken into custody without further incident after deputies convinced him to drop the knife and exit the residence,'' Payman said.

Juarez was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, burglary, kidnapping, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury.