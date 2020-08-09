Man Hailed as Hero After Saving 93-Year-Old, Grandson From Garage Fire

A man is being hailed as a hero after saving a 93-year-old woman and her grandson after a fire started in a townhome garage in Carlsbad Sunday evening.

Carlsbad Fire reported the two-alarm fire at around 7:32 p.m. at 2503 Via Astuto. Oceanside, Vista and Encinitas Fire departments quickly responded to the fire to prevent it from quickly spreading to other houses.

“Within a few minutes the flames engulfed the whole garage and the rooftop, so we went and knocked on all the doors,” said neighbor Kevin Arlinghaus. “I went into the house where the fire actually was, and nobody answered the door when I knock. When I went upstairs I found a 93-year-old woman with her grandson and I helped them get out of the house and get to safety.”

The fire was quickly knocked out and only damaged four garages, Carlsbad Fire Department said.

NBC 7 spoke with the grandson who said he just finished doing laundry and was getting ready to go to bed when Arlinghaus showed up. He said he did not smell the smoke or see the flames but was glad his neighbors did.

2-Alarm #Fire rips through townhome complex in Carlsbad. Neighbors rescue 90+ year old woman. pic.twitter.com/u4WWeAhHzh — Allison Ash (@AllisonAshNBC7) August 10, 2020

Neighbors are calling Arlinghaus a hero but he said he did what anyone else would do under the circumstances.

The 93-year-old woman is doing fine and staying with family. She will be able to come home as the fire only damaged the garage.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

