Man Gets Hand Stuck In Industrial Tortilla Press: SDFD

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are attending a man in his 60s who got his hand stuck in an industrial tortilla press Thursday afternoon.

The fire department responded to 3175 National Ave. in Logan Heights at around 5:34 p.m. to a Mexican market.

A request was made for a surgeon to come to the scene from UC San Diego Medical Center, SDFD battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

No information was given on the man's condition. It is not clear how his hand became stuck.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.