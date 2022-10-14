Carlsbad

Man Gets 5 Years for Driving Into Crowd in Carlsbad — Twice

John Martinez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty last month to attempted murder after striking multiple people with his vehicle at a strip mall on Carlsbad Village Drive

Multiple people were injured in the incident.
Getty Images

A 20-year-old Washington state man who plowed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a Carlsbad strip mall earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison.

John Martinez-Gutierrez, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count last month for striking multiple people with his vehicle just after 2 a.m. May 15 at the Village Faire shopping center on Carlsbad Village Drive.

Carlsbad Top Stories

Carlsbad Oct 11

Motorcyclist Held Without Bail After Carlsbad Crash That Killed Bicyclist, 68

Carlsbad Sep 30

Carlsbad Police Look for Witnesses After Woman Badly Injured in E-bike Crash

Carlsbad Sep 13

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Carlsbad police said Martinez-Gutierrez got into a fight with multiple people in the shopping center's parking lot, then drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, striking several of them. After driving a short distance, he then reversed the vehicle into a group of people, striking several more, then fled.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The attack left four people hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Martinez-Gutierrez was arrested two days later at a motel in Escondido.

This article tagged under:

Carlsbad
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us