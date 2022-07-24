Man Found With Gunshot Wound in Chest at Rolando Apartment Complex

A man was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot in the chest at an apartment complex in the Rolando neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shots-fired call was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on 6345 El Cajon Boulevard, SDPD Sgt. David Yu said.

Officers responded to the scene and found blood and an injured man, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No suspect description was immediately released. San Diego Police Department's Mid-City Division Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident has been encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.