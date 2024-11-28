Man found shot to death in Southcrest alley

A man was found shot to death in an alley of the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego on the eve of Thanksgiving, police said.

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of National Avenue, according to SDPD.

When officers arrived, bystanders were giving aid to man who was down in the alley with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers and paramedics also tried to revive the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old victim, who lived in a home nearby, has been identified, but his name was not yet being released, according to police.

Homicide detectives were collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing potential witnesses, but no suspect description was immediately available. The motive for the shooting was not known.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.