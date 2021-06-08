Gunman Sought After Man Found Shot at Oceanside Playground

North County authorities are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at an Oceanside playground overnight.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at a park near 1416 Higgins St. when neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area. As police officers arrived, they found a man laying on the ground at the park’s playground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

First responders rendered CPR to the man but despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities did not release details on the man’s identity but did say he appears to be in his 20s.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available. Details on what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.