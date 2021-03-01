Man Found Shot After Report of Crash in Fallbrook

Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Fallbrook Sunday night.



Dispatchers received a report at about 8:20 p.m. of a multi-vehicle crash on Alta Vista Drive, north of Via Monserate and Lyndy Lane, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies who went to the scene did not find a crash, but did find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, he said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said. The victim's name and age were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting death was asked to call the

sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.