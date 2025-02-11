Crime and Courts

Man found dead on stairs at 8:30 a.m. was in fight at midnight: San Diego police

Officers responded to a call in Colina Del Sol during the night but were unable to confirm the fight took place, police said

By City News Service

Yellow caution tape with two San Diego Police Department vehicles in the back.
NBC 7

A man in his 40s was found dead Monday in an apartment complex stairwell in Colina Del Sol, hours after being involved in a fight, police said.

The San Diego Police Department Communications Center received a call at approximately 11:58 p.m. Sunday about a fight occurring in the street in the 4300 block of Dawson Avenue, near 52nd Street, police said.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Officers from Mid-City Division responded to the location but did not find evidence of a fight or any apparent victims, police said.

The SDPD Communications Center received a call around 8:32 a.m. Monday regarding a man who was "passed out" in the stairwell of the Courtyard Terrace Apartment Homes complex at 4321 52nd St.  At 10:28 a.m. the employee called back to advise it appeared the man was dead.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Officers from the Mid-City Division responded to the location with paramedics, who later confirmed that the man had died at the scene, police said.

``Officers were unable to see any obvious signs of trauma but began their preliminary investigation to determine what occurred leading up to the man's death," police said in a statement.

Homicide detectives determined after further investigation that the man matched the description of one of the individuals involved in the Sunday evening fight.

Local

San Diego Jan 28

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are SUPPORTING OUR SCHOOLS! Help make an impact on the education of San Diego County students!

Santee 2 hours ago

Judge issues warrant for suspect in on-camera tirade at Santee hair salon

The exact cause of the man's death will be determined by the San Diego County Office of Medical Examiner, who is withholding his name pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with additional information on the man's death was urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us