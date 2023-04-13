Man Found Dead on El Cajon Sidewalk Prompts Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man was found dead on a El Cajon sidewalk.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, the El Cajon Police Department received a call that an unresponsive man was lying on the sidewalk near the 500 block of Fletcher Parkway, according to police.

Shortly after officers arrived, they determined the man, who was believed to be in his early 30s, was dead, according to the ECPD.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, suffered obvious trauma and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the department. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.