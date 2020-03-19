Homicide

Man Found Dead in San Ysidro Motel, Homicide Investigation Launched

By Christina Bravo

Foto de patrulla de la policía de San Diego SDPD
TELEMUNDO 20

San Diego police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a motel room about a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 22-year-old man was found with wounds to his upper body at the motel on Calle Primera in San Ysidro at about noon Wednesday. The San Diego Police Department said it did not appear to be a random attack.

Medics attempted to resuscitate the man but it was clear he had already succumbed to his wounds, SDPD said. Police did not disclose what type of injuries the man had.

Local

San Diego County Mar 12

Latest Cases, Impacts and More: What to Know About Coronavirus in SD County

U.S.-Mexico border 5 mins ago

Border-Crossers Rescued After Frigid Night

SDPD said little information was known about what led to the man's death, including who he may have been with on the day of his death. Homicide investigators were taking over the case and interviewing friends and family to develop any leads.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a suspect. No description was provided.

The man has been identified but police are withholding his name for the time being.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

HomicideSan Ysidro
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Coronavirus Pandemic Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us