Man Found Dead in San Ysidro Motel, Homicide Investigation Launched

San Diego police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a motel room about a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 22-year-old man was found with wounds to his upper body at the motel on Calle Primera in San Ysidro at about noon Wednesday. The San Diego Police Department said it did not appear to be a random attack.

Medics attempted to resuscitate the man but it was clear he had already succumbed to his wounds, SDPD said. Police did not disclose what type of injuries the man had.

SDPD said little information was known about what led to the man's death, including who he may have been with on the day of his death. Homicide investigators were taking over the case and interviewing friends and family to develop any leads.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a suspect. No description was provided.

The man has been identified but police are withholding his name for the time being.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.