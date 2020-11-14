Man Fatally Struck by Car on SR-76 in Oceanside

A man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing State Route 76, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

It happened at around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday near the Old Grove Road intersection. Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive lying in the westbound lanes. OPD said the man, 36, died at the scene, despite life saving measures.

Based on evidence and witness statements, a 2005 Lexus was driving in the first lane of SR-76 when the man was crossing the street in the middle of the road. OPD said the driver did not see the man until the last moment because of the darkness and hit him.

The driver stayed and waited for the police. OPD added they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved on the driver’s part, but they do not know if the man was under the influence when he was hit.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. OPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.