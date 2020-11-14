OCEANSIDE

Man Fatally Struck by Car on SR-76 in Oceanside

The driver did not see the man until the last moment because of the darkness

By Dana Williams

Police tape
Getty Images

 A man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing State Route 76, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

It happened at around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday near the Old Grove Road intersection. Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive lying in the westbound lanes. OPD said the man, 36, died at the scene, despite life saving measures.

Based on evidence and witness statements, a 2005 Lexus was driving in the first lane of SR-76 when the man was crossing the street in the middle of the road. OPD said the driver did not see the man until the last moment because of the darkness and hit him.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County Drops Back to the Purple Tier at Midnight

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

Can The State, Or Even Your Job Require You to Get a Vaccine?

The driver stayed and waited for the police. OPD added they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved on the driver’s part, but they do not know if the man was under the influence when he was hit.

The name of the man is not being released at this time. OPD is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us