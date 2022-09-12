Bonita

Man Fatally Stabs Ex's Boyfriend in Bonita: SDSO

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A man was arrested Sunday at his Corridor-area home after authorities said he killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Bonita.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said they arrested 35-year-old Ulises Gutierrez in connection with the deadly stabbing of Aylmer Navarrete, 40. SDSO deputies were called at 5 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 3100 block of Bonita Road. There, the victim was found with stab wounds to his upper torso.

Paramedics rendered emergency aid to Navarrete, but he ultimately died of his injuries.

As the investigation developed, the SDSO’s Homicide Unit “were able to develop information on the identity of a suspect” and learned Gutierrez is the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s girlfriend.

Gutierrez was arrested around noon at his home on the 3800 block of Cherokee Avenue. He faces one count of murder in connection with the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing. Those who have information on the case are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 530-8477.

