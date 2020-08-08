Man Fatally Stabbed, Woman Injured in Spring Valley

Authorities in Spring Valley are investigating after a man was killed late Friday night.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to call at about 11:40 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of James Circle. There, authorities found a man who had been stabbed.

Deputies rendered aid until the San Miguel Fire Department arrived and the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

A woman was also found at the scene, SDSO said. She, too, was hospitalized since she sustained non-life threatening injuries. The relationship between the two victims, if any, is unclear.

Details on what led up to the violence was not immediately clear. SDSO’s Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation on the matter.

Anyone with information on the killing is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858)285-6330. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.