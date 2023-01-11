Man Fatally Stabbed in Lemon Grove Fight

A homicide investigation began Wednesday after a deadly fight in Lemon Grove left one man dead and several others were detained.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a radio call of people fighting in the 7700 block of North Avenue, according to the department.

As law enforcement arrived, a 45- to 50-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his lower torso. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to authorities. The victim's identity has not been confirmed.

Several people were detained and the department's homicide unit was working to identify the level of involvement between the detained subjects and the dead man.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.