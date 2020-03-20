Chula Vista

Man Fatally Shot in Chula Vista Parking Lot

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man was killed Thursday night when a gunman came up from behind him with a pistol and opened fire near a McDonald’s parking lot in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the 600 block of E Street. There, officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and sent him to an area hospital. The victim later died.

Police are investigating if the victim and gunman were known to each other. The suspect has not been found.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistashootingInvestigation
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Coronavirus Pandemic Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us