Man Fatally Shot in Chula Vista Parking Lot

A man was killed Thursday night when a gunman came up from behind him with a pistol and opened fire near a McDonald’s parking lot in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the 600 block of E Street. There, officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and sent him to an area hospital. The victim later died.

Police are investigating if the victim and gunman were known to each other. The suspect has not been found.