Kearny Mesa

Man Fatally Shoots Self Inside San Diego Medical Building

By Associated Press

Kaiser Permanente Garfield Specialty Center
Google Maps

A man shot and killed himself Tuesday in the reception area of an outpatient medical facility in San Diego, police said.

No one else was injured in the shooting at Kaiser Permanente Garfield Specialty Center, said police Sgt. Matthew Botkin.

The man walked through the door around 11:30 a.m., pulled out a gun and fatally shot himself, Botkin said.

Local

tower of power 7 mins ago

A Higher Power

OCEANSIDE 2 hours ago

Oceanside Transit Center Project Aims for Quality Development

There is no danger to the public from the incident in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood, he said.

Kaiser issued a statement saying it was cooperating with the police investigation.

The man was not immediately identified.

This article tagged under:

Kearny Mesa
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us