Man Fatally Injured in Crash With Vehicle Driven by Hit-And-Run Motorist

A man in Vista was fatally injured in a crash with a vehicle driven by a hit-and-run motorist, authorities said.
A white Lexus sedan, possibly an IS300, was going southbound on East Vista Way and struck a man crossing westbound on East Vista Way, said Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies and the Vista Fire Department were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash scene at the intersection of East Vista Way and Arcadia Avenue and came upon a man lying in the roadway, Gonzalez said.
Local
Paramedics rushed the man to Palomar Medical Center Escondido, where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, he said.
The white Lexus sedan fled northbound on East Vista Way toward Fallbrook.
It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision. The Vista Traffic Division is handling the investigation.