Man Fatally Injured in Crash With Vehicle Driven by Hit-And-Run Motorist

A man in Vista was fatally injured in a crash with a vehicle driven by a hit-and-run motorist, authorities said.

A white Lexus sedan, possibly an IS300, was going southbound on East Vista Way and struck a man crossing westbound on East Vista Way, said Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Deputies and the Vista Fire Department were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash scene at the intersection of East Vista Way and Arcadia Avenue and came upon a man lying in the roadway, Gonzalez said.

Paramedics rushed the man to Palomar Medical Center Escondido, where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, he said.

The white Lexus sedan fled northbound on East Vista Way toward Fallbrook.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision. The Vista Traffic Division is handling the investigation.