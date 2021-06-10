Man Facing Murder Charge After Checking Out of Downtown Motel Room Where Body Was Found

A man who checked out of a downtown San Diego motel room where a body was later found has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in connection to the case, the San Diego Police Department said.

The grisly discovery was made sometime around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when employees went to the room to clean it after the suspect checked out. There, employees found a 32-year-old man dead with injuries to his upper body, according to SDPD.

Investigators with the SDPD Homicide Unit responded to the scene and learned the deceased may have been staying with the man who rented the room. Authorities added that the suspect and victim appeared to have been dating.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Edward Breeland, 41, of South Carolina. He was found later after he checked out and was arrested on a murder charge.

Police said the victim has been identified but they are not releasing his name at this time. They did not state how he died.

Details on what led up to the death were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.