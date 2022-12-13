Man Faces Murder Charge in 17-Year-Old Boy's Stabbing Death at Chula Vista Party

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the slaying of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party, authorities said Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested James Mumper Jr. of San Diego at about 4:45 p.m. Friday for the stabbing of Mateo Alexander Castillo, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police received a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 12 reporting that someone had been stabbed and was dying in the 900 block of Rigley Street, according to the CVPD.

Officers responded less than five minutes later and found Castillo with at least one stab wound and performed life-saving measures until fire department personnel arrived and relieved them, according to authorities.

Fire and medical staff continued life-saving measures in the home, but Castillo was pronounced dead just after 1:30 a.m.

He was a senior at Valhalla High School in the Grossmont Union High School District. Castillo's mother told NBC 7 he lived in El Cajon with his father.

In addition to Castillo, a second teenager was found outside of the home unconscious with assault-related injuries and a third teen was found a few blocks away with at least one stab wound. Both were hospitalized and expected to survive.

The homeowner was believed to have been present during the party and remained on the scene to cooperate with officials.

The victims' names are being withheld due to their ages and the active investigation, the CVPD reported.

County jail records indicate Mumper is being held without bail on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. A spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Mumper would be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are still seeking public help to identify additional suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.