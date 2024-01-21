Man faces murder charge after mother dies at hospital following Jamul attack

Detectives have updated the charge against the man arrested after an alleged physical altercation with his 77-year-old mother in Jamul from suspicion of attempted murder to suspicion of murder, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched at around 1:33 p.m. Friday to a domestic violence call in the 14400 block of Hillside Estates Drive, east of Campo Road, to assist firefighters.

After an investigation, Travis Bodle, 53, was detained and later booked into the San Diego Central Jail for suspicion of attempted murder after his mother, Vickie Bodle, was transported to a hospital in critical condition for treatment of injuries.

Vickie Bodle later died. The autopsy revealed her cause of death to be trauma to the head and neck, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

In light of her death, the charges against her son were amended to suspicion of murder.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.