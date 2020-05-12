Man Driving Wrong Way Slams Head-on into SUV, Both Drivers Seriously Injured

Lincoln Park

Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday on Imperial Avenue in front of Lincoln High School, east of 47th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 45-year-old man was driving a 1993 Toyota Corolla westbound on the eastbound side of Imperial Avenue, with his right tires on the raised center median, when he veered into the far right eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a 1999 Toyota Rav4 SUV driven by a 19-year-old girl, Buttle said.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, the girl for treatment of a fractured pelvis and forearm and the man for treatment of a concussion and a fractured forearm, the officer said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.

