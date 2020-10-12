Man Dies in Solo Crash Down Embankment in Black Mountain Ranch Neighborhood

A 50-year-old man died after he apparently lost control of his vehicle on a Black Mountain Ranch street and tumbled about 20 feet down an embankment, police said Monday.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 17900 block of San Dieguito Road, west of Camino Del Sur, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim was driving eastbound on San Dieguito road at a high speed when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled down a 20-foot embankment, Foster said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the officer said. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.