Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Poway

A 51-year-old man was killed after crashing into a concrete barrier in Poway Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies were sent to Pomerado Road and Kaitz Street in response to the crash, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, "where he succumbed to his injuries," the sheriff's office said in a statement. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision. The county Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video footage to call 858-565-5200. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.