Man dies in Sheriff's deputies' custody following arrest in Cardiff

A man died in the custody of San Diego County sheriff's deputies after being arrested in Cardiff, authorities said Monday.

The in-custody death has prompted an investigation by the San Diego Police Department due to a memorandum of understanding that prevents law enforcement departments from investigating their own actions involving deaths or shootings.

Deputies were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Birmingham Drive where a man in his 30s was reported crawling around the parking lot with no shirt and no shoes, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Deputies determined the man was under the influence of something and he was taken into custody. Deputies were transporting the man to the Vista Detention Facility when the man "began throwing himself against the interior of the patrol car, causing injury to his face. The male also moved his handcuffs to the front of his body," SDPD said.

SDPD said that after deputies removed him from the car, they called paramedics, fixed the handcuffs and sat him on a bench. That's when the man began kicking and flailing against the deputies so they applied a WRAP restraint device, officials said.

At some point after paramedics arrived, the man suffered a medical emergency, lost consciousness and stopped breathing, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at about 4 a.m.

SDPD said the deputies involved in the incident were assigned to North County Coastal Patrol Station, Vista Patrol, Vista Detention Facility, and Juvenile Court Services. It was not clear how many deputies were involved.

The man has been identified but his name will be released by the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office once confirmed, police said.

