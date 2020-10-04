Escondido

Man Dies in Escondido House Fire

The first police officer to arrive on the scene reported heavy smokeand flames coming from the residence

By City News Service

A man died in a residential fire Sunday, police said.

Escondido police and fire units were dispatched to a home that was on
fire in the 600 block of Waverly Place at 11:21 a.m., said Lt. Kevin Toth of
the Escondido Police Department.

The first police officer to arrive on the scene reported heavy smoke
and flames coming from the residence, Toth said.

"Fire personnel entered the structure to extinguish the fire and discovered an unresponsive adult male subject inside the residence,'' the lieutenant said.

The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center where he later died, Toth said.

Police and fire investigators were working together to determine the
cause of the fire and death, Toth said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

