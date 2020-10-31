Chula Vista

Man Dies, Another Hospitalized After Fight in Chula Vista

By City News Service

One man was killed and another man was hospitalized after a fight in Chula Vista, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a call of a loud party at 11:36 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ocelot Avenue, according to Lt. Miriam Foxx of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Once officers arrived, bystanders told them about a fight in the 400 block of East Oxford, Foxx said.

"Officers arrived and found two adult male victims bleeding from unknown wounds," Foxx said.

Paramedics took both victims to an area hospital, where a 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

"The other victim, a 21-year-old male, is currently undergoing medical treatment and is expected to survive his injuries," Foxx said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police department at 619-585-5670.

