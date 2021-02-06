Man Dies After Shooting in Chula Vista; Police Searching for Suspect

The Chula Vista Police Department is looking for potential suspects in a shooting that left one person dead Saturday morning.

At around 12:25 a.m. CVPD received a call about shots fired near the 1800 block of Marquette Rd. after receiving calls about a suspicious car in the area. Once officers arrived, they found a man down on the ground, unresponsive with an unknown number of gunshot wounds on his torso, CVPD Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

Officers began life-saving measures and the victim was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim is described as a 36-year-old man from Chula Vista, CVPD Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

At around 12:48 a.m., officers located a possible related suspect vehicle near the area. CVPD officers pursued the vehicle into National City where the possible suspected evaded officers, CVPD Lt. Miriam Foxx said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

CVPD is trying to locate any witnesses or potential suspects in this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5075 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.