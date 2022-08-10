Man Dies After Falling From US-Mexico Border Near San Ysidro

A man died after falling from the U.S.-Mexico Border after attempting to cross into the U.S., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Wednesday.

On Aug. 3 at around 3:30 p.m., a group of migrants were spotted crossing the first border fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Two border patrol agents responded to the area and, as they approached, saw seven migrants climbing the secondary barrier with a metal ladder. At the same time, the rest of the group ran south and returned back to Mexico.

One of the border patrol agents got out of his car and approached the fence when he heard a loud thump and saw a man lying on the floor on the other side. The border patrol called emergency services and they declared the man dead when they arrived at the scene.

The man has been identified as a citizen from Mexico.

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is reviewing the incident. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General was notified of the incident.

No other information was available.

