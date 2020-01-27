Granite Hills

Man Dies After Crashing Truck Down Embankment Near El Cajon

By Sophia McCullough

A man died Monday morning after losing control of his truck and crashing outside of El Cajon, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said a 46-year-old Santee man was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram on La Cresta Road, east of Forester Creek Road.

Driving at a high rate of speed, he lost control control of the vehicle and veered off the road around 8:50 a.m. Monday. The truck became airborne at some point, before overturning down an embankment and hitting a large boulder, CHP said.

The driver died at the scene, CHP said.

The investigation is ongoing, CHP said, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. The driver was believed to be wearing a seat belt.

Heartland Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the crash.

