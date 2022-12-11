Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police

A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks.

Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said.

Police found an unresponsive man who appeared to be wounded by gunshots, once in his left torso and another in his upper right thigh. He was then taken to the nearby Palomar Medical Center, according to police.

After arriving at the hospital, the man died from his injuries, police said.

EPD's Investigations Unit was at the scene investigating the situation.

Police have not confirmed if the shooting is gang-related.