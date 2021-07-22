Man Dies After Being Found Hurt and Bleeding in Barrio Logan: SDPD

A man found hurt and bleeding on the streets of Barrio Logan early Thursday morning has died and San Diego police are investigating his case as a homicide.

SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said the man – whose name has not yet been released – was 64 years old and possibly homeless. Just after 3:15 a.m., some early-morning workers in the area spotted the man down on the ground along the 1700 block of National Avenue and Sigsbee Street, Dobbs said. The area is southwest of Interstate 5 and northwest of San Diego’s Chicano Park landmark.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The passersby noticed the man was bleeding and they called the police.

Dobbs said that when SDPD officers arrived, they discovered the man was hurt; he had suffered trauma to his upper body, though Dobbs couldn’t yet say if he had been shot, stabbed, or injured in some other way.

Officers tried to revive the man and he was taken to a local hospital.

“Unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries,” Dobbs confirmed.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. As of 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Dobbs said detectives had “very little information” about what led to the man’s death – including any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Dobbs said investigators were gathering evidence and looking for witnesses. They would also look through video surveillance footage in the area for any possible clues on how the victim was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with details can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.