Man Dies After Being Detained by SDPD in City Heights: Police

A cause of death has not been revealed

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An image of a San Diego Police Department cruiser.
NBC 7

An investigation is underway after a man died after being detained by the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) on Sunday, according to the department.

The death occurred after officers were called around 10 p.m. to respond to a report of a man vandalizing a home and cars in City Heights. Authorities arrived at the 3100 block of 39th Street and saw several family members holding one man down.

SDPD said officers then put that man in handcuffs and detained him.

While questioning other people at the scene, the man “went into medical distress,” prompting officers to call for paramedics, the department said. He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A cause of death was not revealed. SDPD identified the man as 23-year-old Denny Jalate.

Jalate's death remains under investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit. An autopsy by the Medical Examiner's office will be scheduled at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

