Man Dies After Becoming Trapped in Machinery at Escondido Car Wash

A man was killed after becoming pinned between his vehicle and machinery at an automatic car wash, police said Saturday.

The man, 56, became trapped outside his Scion xB hatchback in the self-service car wash at 2189 East Valley Parkway at 11:44 p.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Chris Leso of the Escondido Police Department.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the man drove into the car wash and for an unknown reason, tried to exit his vehicle, the sergeant said. The vehicle then rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and the machinery, Leso said. It does not appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision.

An alarm went off and a person nearby found the victim outside his car and called police, the sergeant said.

Officers arrived and lifted the vehicle to free the man. CPR was administered and the man was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died, Leso said.

The EPD's Traffic Division was investigating and reviewing video to find out why the victim got out of his car and how he became trapped.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call Officer Pete McCollough at 760-839-4930.