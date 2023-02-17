Man Deported to Mexico as Teen Returns Home 14 Years Later

With a big smile on his face, Miguel Perez stepped freely onto U.S. soil for the first time in 14 years on Thursday.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m happy at the same time,” said Perez. “It's been a long time."

Welcomed with the colors of the American flag, he couldn't help but hug the woman who’s led the fight for his return: his attorney Belen Gomez.

“It's an unusual case,” said Gomez. “It’s a huge victory, obviously. It's bittersweet. I wish he didn't have to go through this but we’re really, really excited.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“It's kind of shocking, you know,” said Perez. “Like, it hasn't really hit me yet, I guess. But it feels good.”

Perez was deported to Mexico when he was 18 years old after serving time at a juvenile hall in Orange County for stealing a bike.

After four months at OC Probation, he was turned over to ICE.

“He had a juvenile conviction,” said Gomez. “His information was sent to ICE, he was placed in removal proceedings and unfortunately he didn't have the means, his family didn't have the means, to get an immigration attorney.”

Fourteen months later in ICE custody, Gomez says, he was deported. She claims he was the victim of Prop 187, an immigration measure approved in 1994 in California that was later struck down in federal court.

The bill allowed certain agencies to report suspected residents of immigration violations.

But Gomez argues her client’s criminal record should have been sealed since his offense happened when he was a minor.

“It should be very difficult for that information to follow a person for the rest of their lives,” said Gomez.

We reached out to OC Probations for comment and they responded with the following:

“The probation department stopped sharing information with ICE in 2012." They added they needed a few days to gather information specific to Perez's case.

Perez was transferred to ice in 2007. He was deported to the country where he was born but had no memory of it. Perez’s parents brought him to the U.S. when he was just three years old.

“It was hard,” said Perez. “I didn't have a job, I didn't have a steady income."

Despite that, Perez was able to rebuild his life. He got married and had three children.

Years later, in a surprising turn of events, Perez was brought back into the U.S. to testify as the victim in an attempted murder case.

“He was so helpful that they brought him back to the U.S. for only a few days to testify against the perpetrator who shot him,” said Gomez.

While his return to the U.S. was short-lived, this case would soon prove to be a step toward redemption.

In 2014, Gomez submitted a request for a U-visa, a visa that is offered to those who have been the victim of a crime.

While the process was slow, Perez was approved allowing him to return to the U.S.

Today, he’s thankful to be back in his hometown but can’t help but think about his wife and kids left behind in Mexico.

“I’ll be back, you know,” said Perez. “I’m not going to stay here forever.”