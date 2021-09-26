Man Dead, Woman Seriously Injured in Clairemont Shooting: SDPD

A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in Clairemont Sunday, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD said officers responded to a domestic violence call around 5:15 p.m. on 3900 Hiawatha Way and 4300 Clairemont Drive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Once arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with a gun shot wound to her back, SDPD said.

Police said the man was found dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. There is no word on her condition, SDPD said.

Due to a police investigation, 3900 Hiawatha Way & 4300 Clairemont Drive (92117), will be closed until further notice. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/dLScLtWN7b — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 27, 2021

SDPD said due to the investigation, 3900 Hiawatha Way and 4300 Clairemont Drive will be closed until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.