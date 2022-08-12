Man Dead After Argument Leads to Shooting in La Mesa

One man was shot after an argument turned physical in La Mesa Friday morning, police said.

La Mesa police said they were called to the intersection of University and Olive avenues around 9:40 a.m. At the scene, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who was only identified as a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead. It was not clear if he died at the scene or was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The La Mesa police investigation revealed the two men got into a verbal argument before one man shot the other.

The suspected shooter left the scene westbound on University Avenue in a dark-colored SUV and has not been located. No other information on the suspect was available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.