Man Critically Wounded in Sherman Heights Shooting

A 32-year-old man was in critical condition today after being shot in the Sherman Heights area.

Shortly before 11:25 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire in the 400 block of 24th Street, east of Interstate 5 and south of state Route 94, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers responded to the scene and found several shell casings along with blood in the street, but no victim, Dobbs said.

A short time later, a 32-year-old man was dropped off at Sharp Coronado Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, the lieutenant said. The man was then taken to a trauma center in San Diego, where he remained in critical condition Friday morning.

Homicide investigators were called in to handle the investigation.

"It is still very early in the investigation and detectives are in the process of collecting evidence and locating and interviewing potential witnesses," Dobbs said.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

