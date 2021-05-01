Man Crashes Into Elementary School Fence, Found With Gunshot Wounds to Head: SDPD

A 62-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his head and back after crashing a car into a fence near César Chávez Elementary School, according to the San Diego Police Department.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of South 38th and Alpha streets in Southcrest, according to SDPD. The department responded to a call about a car crash that also mentioned gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found that the man in the car had been shot multiple times before crashing. Officers rendered aid to the man, then paramedics transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, SDPD added.

SDPD Lt. Ricky Radasa told NBC 7 that it appeared the man tried to drive away after being shot to get away from a suspected shooter but crashed.

He was driving a 1999 Silver Acura, police said.

SDPD said there was no information about a possible suspect at this time. Crews continue to investigate the incident.

