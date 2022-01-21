Man Charged With Mishandling Human Remains After Leaving Body in East Village Lot: SDPD

A man accused of unloading a dead man's body at a parking lot in the East Village was arrested Friday and charged with mishandling human remains.

The body was found in a lot on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street and reported to 911 at around 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.



About six blocks away, investigators found the car they believed was used to move the body to the parking lot, SDPD said. The driver, 62-year-old Timothy Martin, was arrested and booked into jail for narcotics and mishandling human remains.

The body, described as that of a Black male in his 50s or 60s, has not been identified and his cause of death will be determined by the county Medical Examiner's Office, according to SDPD. Police say the body was fully clothed and a cane was found nearby.

SDPD's homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.