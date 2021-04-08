La Mesa

Man Charged With Hit-And-Run 6 Weeks After Teen Was Left to Die in Roadway

A Spring Valley man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 18-year-old unresponsive in the roadway. The teen later died from his injuries

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Rafael Avitabile

The La Mesa Police Department is searching for this white Ford pickup truck that may be linked to a suspicious death from February 2021.
La Mesa Police Department

A Spring Valley man was arrested and charged with felony hit and run Wednesday in connection with a suspicious death involving a teen in La Mesa nearly six weeks ago, police confirmed Thursday.

Back on Feb. 27, La Mesa Police Department officers were called to Bancroft Drive near Golondrina Drive where 18-year-old Jok Joseph Jok was found unresponsive with injuries to his head and shoulder.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jok succumbed to his injuries and LMPD launched a suspicious death investigation.

Investigators didn't confirm Jok was hit by a car, but they identified a white pickup truck of interest in the case, possibly a 2009 to 2014 Ford F150, and shared images of it taken by surveillance cameras near where Jok was found.

The La Mesa Police Department is searching for this white Ford pickup truck that may be linked to a suspicious death from February 2021.
La Mesa Police Department
The La Mesa Police Department was searching for this white Ford pickup truck that may be linked to a suspicious death from February 2021.

On Thursday, nearly six weeks later, LMPD said Traffic Division investigators had determined the white truck hit Jok and drove away. The department confirmed the arrest of 61-year-old Scott Satterfield of Spring Valley in connection with the hit-and-run, accusing him of hitting Jok and fleeing the scene.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 1 Week Until Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again

Richard Tuite 7 mins ago

Man Convicted Then Acquitted of Killing Stephanie Crowe Pleads Guilty to Meth Possession

Satterfield was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident at a hotel in Mission Valley. Right now he faces one felony hit-and-run count.

"This investigation is considered ongoing so further information regarding the evidence in this case cannot be released at this time," LMPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the LMPD at (616) 667-7532 or via email. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 589-TIPS or online.

This article tagged under:

La MesaInvestigationFordLa Mesa Police Departmentdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us