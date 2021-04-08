Man Charged With Hit-And-Run 6 Weeks After Teen Was Left to Die in Roadway

A Spring Valley man was arrested and charged with felony hit and run Wednesday in connection with a suspicious death involving a teen in La Mesa nearly six weeks ago, police confirmed Thursday.

Back on Feb. 27, La Mesa Police Department officers were called to Bancroft Drive near Golondrina Drive where 18-year-old Jok Joseph Jok was found unresponsive with injuries to his head and shoulder.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jok succumbed to his injuries and LMPD launched a suspicious death investigation.

Investigators didn't confirm Jok was hit by a car, but they identified a white pickup truck of interest in the case, possibly a 2009 to 2014 Ford F150, and shared images of it taken by surveillance cameras near where Jok was found.

La Mesa Police Department

On Thursday, nearly six weeks later, LMPD said Traffic Division investigators had determined the white truck hit Jok and drove away. The department confirmed the arrest of 61-year-old Scott Satterfield of Spring Valley in connection with the hit-and-run, accusing him of hitting Jok and fleeing the scene.

Satterfield was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident at a hotel in Mission Valley. Right now he faces one felony hit-and-run count.

"This investigation is considered ongoing so further information regarding the evidence in this case cannot be released at this time," LMPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the LMPD at (616) 667-7532 or via email. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 589-TIPS or online.